September Data Management and Reporting Webinars

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has many data management and reporting webinars scheduled in preparation for fall data collection. The Maine DOE Events Calendar lists all Data Team webinars for Synergy and NEO. Filter to the area of focus, “Data.” For questions regarding data reporting webinars, please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov .

NEO Staff Data Entry Webinar:

September 3rd at 12pm – Register Here

Synergy Economic Status Upload & Alternate Economic Status Webinar:

September 5th at 12pm – Register Here

2024-2025 Quarterly Reports Webinar:

September 10th at 12pm – Register Here

Synergy Multilingual Learner Upload & Reporting Webinar:

September 12th at 12pm – Register Here

NEO Dropout Report Webinar:

September 17th at 12pm – Register Here

Synergy Special Education Upload Webinar:

September 19th at 12pm – Register Here

October 1 Enrollment Report Webinar:

September 24th at 12pm – Register Here