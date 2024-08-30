Sword Group: H1 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/01/2024 au 30/06/2024

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2024, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:



9,836 shares

€338,476

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,412

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,343

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 54,354 shares for an amount of €1,987,873

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 53,477 shares for an amount of €1,967,309

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

8,959 shares

€359,040

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

