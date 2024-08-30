Indiana State Fair Board District 2 Elections - 09.04.24
About this Event
INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 30, 2024) — Indiana State Fair Board elections for District 2 will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Fairgrounds (710 Fairground Rd, Scottsburg, IN 47170) in the Saddle Club Building.
The meeting will be open to the public and voting shall be done in a public manner. The Indiana State Fair Board advises and assists with planning the Indiana State Fair.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.