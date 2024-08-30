Indiana State Fair Board District 2 Elections - 09.04.24

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 30, 2024) — Indiana State Fair Board elections for District 2 will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Fairgrounds (710 Fairground Rd, Scottsburg, IN 47170) in the Saddle Club Building.

The meeting will be open to the public and voting shall be done in a public manner. The Indiana State Fair Board advises and assists with planning the Indiana State Fair.

