Liquid Roofing Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.37 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid roofing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.19 billion in 2023 to $6.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to commercial real estate expansion, industrial infrastructure, energy efficiency, sustainability initiatives, residential roofing.

The liquid roofing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to net-zero building goals, cool roof regulations, aging population facilities, climate change resilience, industrial chemicals.

The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the growth of the liquid roofing market. Energy-efficient buildings are buildings that are intended to provide a considerable reduction in the energy required for heating and cooling, regardless of the energy source or equipment used to heat or cool the structure. Due to robust urbanization and global warming, the demand for energy-efficient buildings is increasing. Liquid roofing offers energy-efficient buildings with superior waterproofing, sustainability, and renewability resulting in low cost and low energy usage in buildings. The need for liquid roofing will be created in response to the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings as liquid roofing is an essential part of these buildings.

Key players in the liquid roofing market include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, GAF Materials Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, SubCom LLC, Alcatel Submarine Networks.

Major companies operating in the liquid roofing market are developing innovative products such as PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) to meet the growing demand for liquid roofing. PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) is a proven high-strength, fast-curing, and durable innovation that offers versatile solutions compared to conventional waterproofing materials.

1) By Type: Polyurethane Coatings, Acrylic Coatings, PU/Acrylic Hybrids, Bituminous Coatings, Silicone Coatings, Modified Silane Polymer, EPDM Rubbers, Elastomeric Membranes, Cementitious Membranes, Epoxy Coatings

2) By Application: Flat Roof, Pitched Roof, Domed Roof, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Residential Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Buildings, Public Infrastructure

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid roofing market in 2023. The regions covered in the liquid roofing market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid roofing refers to liquid roofing systems applied to roof surfaces in liquid form. Liquid roofing is the process of applying coatings to the roof in liquid form and to provide a seamless, UV resistant, and waterproof membrane and act as a shield protecting roof substrates from the sun, rain, and other harmful environmental conditions.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid roofing market size, liquid roofing market driversand trends, liquid roofing market major players, liquid roofing competitors' revenues, liquid roofing market positioning, and liquid roofing market growth across geographies. The liquid roofing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

