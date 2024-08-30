Patricia Silverstein Presents the Latest Developments in the Fight against Diabetes at Family Office Summit

Silverstein Dream Foundation Logo Patricia Silverstein and Panelists (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner Photography) Roger Silverstein, Patricia Silverstein (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner Photography) Patricia Silverstein and Panelists (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner Photography) Patricia Silverstein (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner Photography)

Co-Founder of the Silverstein Dream Foundation Discusses the Challenges and Efforts to Combat the Global Diabetes pandemic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia Silverstein, President of the Silverstein Dream Foundation and Board Member of The Cure Alliance presented at a conference panel in the Hamptons on the subject of, “New Frontiers in the cure and prevention to the Global pandemic: Diabetes”Today Diabetes is widely regarded as having become a global pandemic. Globally 543 Million people have diabetes, The number of sufferers are predicted to increase to 655 Million by 2030 and as high as 745 Million by 2040. in the United States of America one in three people are expected to develop diabetes sometime in their life.When Patricia’s younger sister was diagnosed with diabetes at a young age, she decided to act and devote her efforts to help raise awareness and funds to help find a cure. When her sister, who was not even 30, had kidney failure, Patricia felt fortunate enough to work with doctors to help her sister receive a successful transplant that saved her life. “My sister told me to find strength and a cure as I helped raise money for the cause,” states Patricia. “The intimate work we are doing with the medical field and dedicated group of doctors leads me to firmly believe we will soon find a cure and stop this horrible disease from harming others.”In her conference presentation, Patricia made several powerful statements about the advancements in medical science, “How would it be living in a world where we can predict and prevent breast cancer, autoimmune diseases, and diabetes before it appears in our bodies ? A decade ago we did not have an answer to this question, but today we do.Today we have testing and technology that can already detect type 1 diabetes antibodies, before it has been diagnosed. The new testing is called stage 0 for type 1, by knowing the results today, we can apply treatment and protocols with protective substances like vitamin D and omega 3 purified fish oils, and lifestyle changes that will delay or halt the appearance of the disease tomorrow.”“The approach of the Silverstein Dream Foundation is the belief that one way to a cure is prevention, with a prevention program which focuses on proving evidence on higher genetic predisposition for diabetes in younger generations, by testing type 1, Omega 3, vitamin D markers and inflammation in young adults.The Foundation believes health authorities would likely agree that implementing mandatory pediatric screening for all children between 1 and 18 years of age to detect those with type 1 diabetes antibodies, is key to stop the third largest cause of death in the US.As we continue to focus on funding and supporting the cure focused research for diabetes, the prevention program is now at the frontline of the Foundation’s efforts to reduce the impact of these alarming predictions for the growth in diabetes cases in future generations.”About The Silverstein Dream Foundation:Founded by Patricia Silverstein and Roger Silverstein the Silverstein Dream Foundation is a non-profit organization with the unique mission to support groundbreaking medical research for the Diabetes Research Institute and National Jewish Health.For more information, please visit: I: @ the_hamptons_garden_gala

