Gov. Pillen Renews Opposition to WHO Pandemic Agreement in Joint Statement

LINCOLN, NE –Today, Gov. Jim Pillen renewed his opposition to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed Pandemic Agreement in a joint statement with 25 other governors.

The joint statement says: “The World Health Organization is attempting one world control over health policy with their new Pandemic Agreement. Twenty-four Republican Governors expressed concern over this development in a joint letter in May 2024. Put simply, Republican Governors will not comply.”

Three months ago, Gov. Pillen joined governors in 23 other states in opposition to the Biden Administration’s expected commitment to support the WHO’s intentions. The letter to the President warns that the proposals would empower the WHO with “the authority to restrict the rights of U.S. citizens, including freedoms such as speech, privacy, travel, choice of medical care, and informed consent.”

Originally, a document was supposed to be voted on by the WHO in early May. So far, a consensus has not been reached. A 10th round of negotiations occurred last month on July 16 and 17.

The joint letter issued in May 2024 is included with this release.