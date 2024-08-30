CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen and Dept. of Ag Take Action to Address Lab-Grown Meat Sales

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced three initiatives that he, along with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) would be undertaking now and in the future, to protect the state’s agriculture industry, as well as consumers, from lab-grown meat. Standing before a group of producers at Oak Barn Beef in West Point, the Governor signed an executive order creating strict guidelines when it comes to state agencies and its contractors from obtaining lab-grown meat.

“Nebraska farmers and ranchers, like those here today, are committed to producing the best food products anywhere,” said Gov. Pillen “We feed the world and we save the planet more effectively and more efficiently than anybody else and I will defend those practices with my last breadth.”

Additionally, the Governor has directed the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to initiate a rulemaking process to make sure that any lab-grown meat products sold in stores are properly labeled and are not marketed next to natural meat on the same shelves.

“Nebraska consumers want to know and deserve to know that what they are purchasing is safe, wholesome meat and not a lab grown product,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. A public hearing has been scheduled Oct. 8, on those draft regulations.

Hannah Klitz owns Oak Barn Beef with her husband Eric. She said as a producer and retailer, she knows how important it is to educate consumers about where their food comes from.

“We are 5th generation cattle producers and business owners with customers across Nebraska and in 49 other states, so transparency is something we value,” said Klitz. “Shoppers want to know that they are getting the best, naturally raised product available. That transparency is essential to maintaining our reputation in the marketplace and meeting consumer expectations.”

Cattle producer Jeanne Reigle said no one works harder to ensure the best treatment of their livestock and their food products, than Nebraska’s farm families.

"Nebraska ranchers engage in best practices when it comes to raising their animals. Our focus is on providing top quality products that are favored by consumers here and around the world,” said Reigle. “We need to support our state's top economic driver – agriculture. The uncertainties surrounding lab-grown meat need to be examined more closely and now is the time to put some guardrails in place, so people know what they are buying and consuming."

In addition to the Governor’s signed executive order and the drafting of rules and regulations through NDA, Governor Pillen announced that in the upcoming legislative session he would be working with senators to draft legislation banning lab-grown meat in Nebraska.

This year, Iowa became the third state to sign legislation aimed at regulating the sale of lab-grown meat. Florida and Alabama have already moved to outright ban the products.

A copy of the Governor's executive order is attached.

Pictured (left to right): Hannah Klitz, Jeanne Reigle, Gov. Pillen, Sherry Vinton.

Gov. Pillen signs executive order