Ellison and Jones selected to attend Governor’s Executive Development Program

Jana Jones

Christopher Ellison

By TJJD Communications

Two TJJD executives have been accepted into the upcoming class of the prestigious Governor’s Executive Development Program, a three-week intensive training for top leaders in Texas agencies and universities.

Christopher Ellison, director of program development and training, and Jana Jones, chief general counsel, will attend the GEDP sessions, held in September, October and December.

The Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs operates the program, which is designed for those in top positions with responsibility for developing the direction of their agencies. It covers organizational strategy, infrastructure and resource management and personal effectiveness. The trainings bring in experts to help participants learn more about leadership styles and how to best serve the public.

Ellison has worked at TJJD for ten years helping shape and oversee the TJJD Training Academy, which trains staff in how to appropriately work with justice-involved youth. He previously served in leadership roles at Rite of Passage which provides programming to at-risk youth. Ellison has overseen detention and post-adjudication facilities in other states. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Texas A&M University and a master’s in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

Jones joined TJJD in early 2024 after several years with the Special Prosecution Unit, where she was the juvenile division chief overseeing cases originating at TJJD secure facilities. She also served two terms as district attorney for the 271st District Court in Wise County. She began her career in the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Jones has a master’s in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor’s in Family Relations from Texas Tech University, where she also received her law degree.

“I am honored to have been accepted into the fall 2024 class of the Governor’s Executive Development Program,” she said. “I appreciate this opportunity to elevate my leadership skills, learn more about state governance, and network with others in similar positions across the state.”

TJJD Executive Director Shandra Carter nominated Ellison and Jones for the program. The Office of the Governor reviews the candidates and makes the selections.

TJJD executives who’ve been selected for the program previously include: Sr. Director of Secure Facilities Alan Michel, Chief of Staff Rachel Gandy, Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Operations Emily Anderson and Deputy Executive Director Sean Grove.

Michel and Grove have both lauded the program for helping them build skills, understand change management and meet peers across state agencies.