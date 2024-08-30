Clarification Regarding Unapproved Press Release in Collaboration with Nuvei

Hong Kong, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has come to our attention that a press release was recently issued by Fintech360 regarding our collaboration with Nuvei. Unfortunately, this release was mistakenly distributed without the final approval from our partners at Nuvei. We sincerely regret this oversight and wish to clarify that the information in that release was not confirmed or authorized by Nuvei.

Fintech360 takes full responsibility for this error and deeply regrets any confusion or inconvenience it may have caused. We highly value our relationship with Nuvei and have the utmost respect for their business. We sincerely hope that this incident does not affect the strong partnership we have built over time.

We understand the importance of maintaining a positive business reputation and are committed to ensuring that such mistakes do not occur in the future. We will be working closely with Nuvei to prevent any similar incidents and to continue fostering our mutually beneficial relationship.

We apologize once again and thank Nuvei for their understanding and ongoing partnership.

Aaron Bitter pr(at)fintech360.com

Legal Disclaimer:

