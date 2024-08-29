GEORGIA, August 29 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) Board has voted unanimously to appoint Johnny Sabo as the new Director and State Forester of GFC, effective September 1. The GFC Board entered executive session on August 27 to evaluate and vote on the new Executive Secretary, Administrative Officer, and Director/State Forester following the resignation of Tim Lowrimore, effective September 15.

"I know Johnny will continue the good work of the GFC, ensuring the success of our forestry industry," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As the No. 1 forestry state in the nation, Georgia and its forests depend on GFC for a multitude of services. Under Johnny's leadership, I am confident that mission will be fulfilled successfully."

Johnny Sabo came to the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) as Deputy Director in April 2023. Prior to coming to GFC, Johnny served nearly 20 years with the Florida Forest Service. At GFC, Johnny has direct oversight of the Forest Management, Forest Protection, and Law Enforcement departments, as well as five regions spanning the entire state where field operations are conducted. Johnny also serves on the Georgia Forestry Foundation Board of Trustees and the Georgia Sentinel Landscape Executive Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from Clemson University. Johnny and his wife, Christina, have one son and live in Macon.