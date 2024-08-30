Bybit’s Latest Analytics Report Highlights Market Stability Amid Macro Events

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in partnership with Block Scholes, is pleased to release its latest Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report. This in-depth analysis provides a view of the crypto market, focusing on recent macroeconomic events and trading signals from futures, options, and perpetual contracts.

Critical Insights from the Report:

Futures Market Stability Amidst Volatility: Despite a significant spot price sell-off on August 28, which pushed Bitcoin (BTC) below $59,000, open interest in futures markets has remained stable over the past two weeks. The report highlights that perpetual swap open interest has declined due to recent liquidations, a pattern consistent with previous sell-offs this year. This suggests that traders hold fewer overleveraged positions, reducing their risk during market turbulence. Bullish Sentiment Post-U.S. Election: The report also illuminates the market's reaction to the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024. The volatility term structure indicates that while short-dated expirations show a demand for downside protection, there is a stronger bullish skew for out-of-the-money (OTM) calls on post-election expirations. This can reflect the market’s anticipation of a favorable outcome for crypto assets following the election. TON Funding Rate Turns Positive: In a notable shift, the funding rate for TON has moved from consistently negative to positive following the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. This change signals a strong demand for leveraged exposure to TON. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) has seen weak demand in the perpetual swap market, underperforming in spot prices as observed during the recent sell-off.



“Our latest report underscores the resilience of the crypto derivatives market in the face of macroeconomic uncertainties,” said Cyrus Ip, head of innovation. “As we approach critical global events, such as the U.S. presidential election, our insights provide valuable guidance for traders navigating this evolving landscape.”

Bybit continues offering its users cutting-edge tools and insights backed by a commitment to transparency and market integrity. With over 40 million users globally, Bybit leads the crypto industry, providing unparalleled trading experiences across a wide range of digital assets.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.