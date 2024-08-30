Emergent BioSolutions Expands Ready to Rescue Initiative to Support Widespread Opioid Emergency Preparedness

For the second year, Emergent is teaming up with pro football legend, Emmitt Smith, to educate communities on opioid risks and how to be prepared with NARCAN ® Nasal Spray

Nasal Spray In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Emergent is bolstering efforts to increase awareness and availability of naloxone to ensure everyone has the power to save a life

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced it is kicking off the second year of the Ready to Rescue initiative, which will include new college football tailgate stops, in-stadium activities, Greek Life events and student wellness clinics. As part of these expanded efforts, pro football legend and campaign spokesperson, Emmitt Smith, will continue to share his story to raise awareness of opioid risks and inspire students, parents, faculty and alumni to be prepared to save a life with NARCAN® Nasal Spray, which is available over-the-counter (OTC).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced a reduction in drug overdose deaths for the first time since 2018.1 However, opioid poisonings continue to be the leading cause of accidental death in the United States,2 with the highest rate of opioid misuse and dependency among those 18 to 25.3 What’s more, research shows less than 15 percent of college students nationwide know how to administer naloxone,4 the active ingredient in NARCAN® Nasal Spray, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, including those caused by fentanyl. Education on the dangers of fentanyl, the signs of an opioid poisoning and how to both access and administer NARCAN® Nasal Spray is vital to saving lives, particularly within college communities.

“Too many young adults have tragically lost their lives to accidental opioid poisonings caused by fentanyl,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products business. “And we know from our research that approximately 90% of parents want life-saving treatments to be easily accessible for their children in case of an emergency.5 That’s why, we’re committed to getting college communities nationwide ready to rescue by equipping campuses with the education and tools needed to ensure everyone is prepared to save a life in an opioid emergency.”

This fall, Ready to Rescue will be on the ground at Clemson University, University of Florida, Arizona State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Activities at college football tailgates, Greek Life and student wellness clinics are aimed at breaking down the stigma around accidental opioid poisonings, which can happen anytime, anywhere and to anyone.6 Attendees will experience live NARCAN® Nasal Spray demonstrations and receive Ready to Rescue kits with information on the signs of an opioid emergency and how to help save a life with naloxone using the simple Lay, Spray, Stay method.

“Being part of the Ready to Rescue program, has been a moving and eye-opening experience that hits close to home for me,” said Smith. “Going into communities, I am saddened to hear so many tragic stories, including my family, friends and teammates who have lost loved ones to an opioid overdose, but I am also encouraged by everyone who is willing to step up and be ready to help save a life. As a father of five, I hope I can continue to foster open dialogue about opioid risks and share life-saving resources, so we can make a safer world for our children and future generations.”

August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Ready to Rescue initiative embodies this year's theme of “Together We Can” as Emergent and Smith rally Americans from all walks of life to come together to save lives. Stemming the tide of the opioid epidemic requires a consistent multi-channel and multi-partner effort, which is why Emergent remains laser focused on working with advocacy partners, government leaders, public interest groups, payers and retailers with the goal of broadening awareness and availability of NARCAN® Nasal Spray. It’s critical that every school, venue, business and individual nationwide has access to this medication because you never know when you might be in the right place, at the right time to help save a life.

Visit ReadytoRescue.com to learn more about the initiative and how you can be prepared to save a life with NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

Emmitt Smith is a paid spokesperson for Emergent.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

