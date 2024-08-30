Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Keep New Yorkers Safe in the Water

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Governor Kathy Hochul today signed three pieces of legislation related to strengthening public safety regarding pools and swimming. Legislation S.9748/A.10334 extends the temporary Commission to Prevent Childhood Drowning for another year. S.5815A/A.6205 relates to education on the dangers of fatal and non-fatal drowning. Legislation S.7731A/A.988C requires pool enclosure release mechanism standards be developed by the State fire prevention and building code council based on internationally recognized standards.

“Losing a loved one to drowning is something no one should have to experience, so in addition to our increased investment to expand swimming instructions, we’re taking every measure possible to save lives and prevent tragedies,” Governor Hochul said. “Education and proper safety standards are vital to keeping New York’s swimmers safe and the pieces of legislation signed today will go a long way in addressing these issues.”

Legislation S.9748/A.10334 extends the Commission to Prevent Childhood Drowning another year to improve water safety in New York State to continue its work evaluating and developing programs to properly educate and instruct children on water safety and how to swim.

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “Anyone can be a victim of drowning, but with the right knowledge and heightened public awareness that my legislation promotes, we can make sure every New Yorker can safely enjoy the State’s pools, lakes and waterways. I’m grateful for the Governor’s partnership on combating the silent drowning epidemic and her swift action in signing these important bills into law.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “Drowning currently stands as the number one cause of death for children under 4 in the United States – and that’s something all of us are committed to changing. Through this legislation, New York is continuing to put the lives of children first and doing its part to find a way to prevent drowning. This historic commission’s work continues to be of vital service to our whole State, and I applaud Governor Hochul for signing its ability to continue into law.”

Legislation S.5815A/A.6205 allows the Department of Health to conduct education and outreach programs promoting public awareness of the dangers of fatal and non-fatal drowning.

Assemblymember Karines Reyes said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this important piece of legislation today. This legislation mandating that the NYS Department of Health commences education and public outreach campaigns to prevent fatal and non-fatal drowning will save countless lives. As a Bronxite, I am well aware of the numerous drownings that have occurred in the borough's waterways and in other communities of color, due to the lack of access to public pools and swim safety training. There is a great need to teach kids and families about safer practices that can be used when recreating in the water. This new law is a critical first step in ensuring that families can safely enjoy pastimes in the water during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend and future summers. I thank the New York Water Safety Coalition and State Senator John Mannion for their leadership and partnership on this vital issue.”

Legislation S.7731A/A.9888C authorizes the New York State fire prevention and building code council to align the current New York State statutory provisions governing swimming pool enclosure gates with language from the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code and the American Society for Testing and Materials Code.

State Senator Patrick Gallivan said, “Updating these safety provisions will help ensure first responders and bystanders will be able to access swimming pool gates in the event of an emergency. Aligning New York's regulations with international standards will enhance pool safety and better protect children. I thank the fencing and swimming pool industries for bringing this to the legislature's attention.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Preventing drownings and increasing pool safety will be accomplished by signing A.9888C into law. This new law encourages the proper use of pool enclosures and eases access for first responders. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this measure into law.”