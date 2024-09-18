Tideline Resort Now Offering Meeting Planners up to 5% off of their net guest room revenue on new meetings

The oceanfront Tideline Palm Beach Oceanfront Resort and Spa Ballroom

Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa Makes Event Planning Easy for Meeting Planners

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Iconic Palm Beach beachfront resort unveils a $20 million new design, that caters to meetings and incentive groups, with its beachfront location and a fresh new design, surrounded in relaxed luxury. The Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa has recently opened its doors with a dramatic new design, presenting an ethereal open and airy look. The refurbishment has touched all areas of this coveted resort, from the stylistic pool entrance to the grand lobby to its versatile meeting space, directly facing an expansive white, sandy beachfront.Tideline is currently offering groups 5% of their total net guest room revenue credited back to the master account, on new meetings booked now through December 31, 2024.From corporate events to staff training events with multiple breakout sessions, Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort has flexible indoor and outdoor spaces with customized layouts.“I am proud to sell this incredible resort, which offers our discerning guests a place that feels like home, while they are here for a meeting experience. We offer the best of everything here, from curated wines and spirits to opulent Italian Fili d‘Oro bed linens to the ultimate rain shower experience in every room,” stated Cassandra Waldron, Sales and Catering Director for the resort.The new look presents a relaxed take on the effortlessly stylish and ultra-luxurious accommodations, featuring 134 ocean front, ocean view, garden view rooms and suites. Every room is a sanctuary.The Spa at Tideline is a two-time winner of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards as one of the best spas in the United States. Brandon’s is the resort’s destination restaurant, where guests can dine on the beach, on the beach-front patio or inside in the newly redesigned space. Brandon’s offers creative cuisine with a unique menu of fresh coastal cuisine, fine wines and nouveau crafted cocktails, all while gazing out at the Atlantic Ocean. Mizu, a minimalist designed sushi bar, follows a chef-driven menu with seasonal specialties set in a seaside atmosphere.Tideline’s celebrated grand ballroom provides expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean and the resort’s white sandy beach. The oceanfront terrace or the private beachfront is a noted spot for a curated reception or dinner. The resort is also the location for corporate board meetings to exquisite cocktail receptions, with 7,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor venues, including the dramatic pool deck and lush gardens.For information on booking your upcoming group or catering function, visit www.tidelineresort.com or telephone Cassandra: 561.934.4048 | Mobile: 941.900.7103 or email Cassandra.waldron@TLPBHospitality.com.For press information and interviews, please contact Kathleen.Casper@yahoo.com or telephone 561.891.7841.

