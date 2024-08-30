CamScanner Launches Campus Program, Empowering University Students and Faculty across the World

Company will sponsor academic events, seminars, and various on-campus activities through CamScanner premium accounts and other support

New York, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamScanner, a global leader in document-scanning apps with over 300 million users, has engineered CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program, a first-of-its-kind program focused on empowering university students and faculty that aims to make life on campus both smarter and more efficient.



CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program is a long-term initiative to integrate CamScanner’s industry-leading software into popular higher-education environments, positioning the technology as an essential tool through strategic partnerships and interactive campaigns. The initiative aims to support students in various aspects, including academic activities, conferences, freshman orientations, graduation ceremonies and events for student groups, among others.



Students at Unicamp in Limeira, one of Brazil’s top universities, recently partnered with CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program for its Raízes do Esporte student organization — a non-profit group that provides free sports training for local children. As a partner, CamScanner will help students in Raízes do Esporte with both their studies and community work.



“We’re thrilled to launch CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program for universities across the globe and empower both students and staff through technology, a spokesperson from CamScanner said. “We’re also incredibly proud to kick off the first phase of our partnership with Unicamp Limeira’s Raízes do Esporte, a group we believe is the perfect example of what we stand for as a company. CamScanner is committed to benefitting students worldwide — not only in their studies, but also in their community work and activities.”



“We're excited about this partnership, as many of us were already using the app to solve everyday problems. We hope it will be positive and long-lasting,” said João Galli, Vice President of Raízes do Esporte. “This collaboration will directly help us work more efficiently and support the development of the Limeira community.”



CamScanner — available in mobile and desktop apps as well as online via the company’s website — empowers users to efficiently organize their documents anytime, anywhere with a simple tap or click. It enables students to scan documents including books, enhance the content by adding their notes, and digitize it into secure, easy-to-use files. CamScanner’s advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) also provides users with state-of-the-art technology to extract precise text from handwritten notes, making it a powerful tool for both students and educators.



Students and educators interested in collaborating through CamScanner Campus Program can reach out via prcontact@camscanner.com. University administrators can also email that address for collaboration ideas and opportunities.



As part of the program, CamScanner will also launch a comprehensive series of online tutorials on the company’s Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram pages, exploring advanced features of the app and sharing tips for academics to make the most of the product’s myriad uses.



About CamScanner



CamScanner is a mobile app that allows users to scan, edit and manage documents by enabling iOS and Android devices to be used as image scanners. Released in 2011, the app has over 700 million downloads in over 200 countries and is featured in more than 60 languages.



The app, available free of charge on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store among other mobile marketplaces, consistently ranks as one of the top business and efficiency apps on the market.





Attachment

Yufan Yin：yufan_yin@intsig.net

CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program CamScanner Campus Empowerment Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.