Gentex Announces Third Quarter 2024 Cash Dividend

ZEELAND, Mich., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (12 cents) per share that will be payable October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on October 9, 2024.

About the Company
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s websites at www.gentex.com, fulldisplaymirror.com, and ir.gentex.com.

