Drive, Ride or Boat Sober this Labour Day Long Weekend

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impaired driving is one of the leading causes of road fatalities in Canada. Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. During holiday weekends, the risk of impaired driving incidents increases as more people take to the roads, trails or waterways to celebrate with family and friends. MADD Canada is committed to preventing these tragedies by raising awareness and promoting responsible behaviours.



“As we come together to celebrate the Labour Day weekend, we must remember the importance of road and waterways safety,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “We want everyone to make it home safely after enjoying time with family and friends. Impaired driving is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous. If you plan to consume alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs, please plan ahead for a safe ride home – whether it’s designating a sober driver, using public transit, or Uber.”

For the holiday long weekend, MADD Canada is urging all Canadians to help prevent impairment-related crashes, deaths and injuries by:

Always planning ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca.

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.