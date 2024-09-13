Machine Condition Monitoring Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Machine Condition Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The machine condition monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.93 billion in 2023 to $3.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in industrial automation and manufacturing activities, increased emphasis on equipment reliability and asset performance, demand for predictive maintenance in process industries, focus on cost savings and operational efficiency in industries, regulatory compliance and safety standards in manufacturing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The machine condition monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of wireless and iot-enabled condition monitoring solutions, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ml) in predictive maintenance, rising importance of remote monitoring for distributed assets, research and development in advanced sensor technologies and data interpretation.

Growth Driver Of The Machine Condition Monitoring Market

The growing wireless communication in machine conditioning is significantly contributing to the growth of the machine condition monitoring market. Wireless communication is a method of transmitting information from one point to another, without using any connection such as wires, cables, or any physical medium. The wireless communication allows easy and quick deployment of machine condition monitoring that reduces the gaps in the data stream so that there will be no detrimental effect on system reliability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the machine condition monitoring market include ALS Limited, Bruel & Kjaer, Emerson Electric Co., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Fluke Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, General Electric.

Major companies operating in the machine condition monitoring market are focusing on innovative products such as K7TM condition monitor to drive revenues in their market. The new OMRON K7TM allows for automatic assessment of the heater's proper resistance value while it's in use and shows the heater's trend toward deterioration.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-premises, Cloud

3) By Monitoring Technique: Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission, Motor Current Analysis

4) By Industry: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Metals And Mining, Chemicals, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Food And Beverages, Marine

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the machine condition monitoring market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the machine condition monitoring market. The regions covered in the machine condition monitoring market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Machine Condition Monitoring Market Definition

Machine condition monitoring refers to the ability to monitor a machine's status over time is known as machine condition monitoring. This can involve factors like efficiency, as losses in efficiency may point to a deeper problem. It is used for minimizing and removing unexpected machine downtime, improving the health and performance of the equipment, raising quality and lowering the amount of scrap, utilizing precise machine data to drive a maintenance schedule that performs better and enabling automation using data on the state of the machine in real time.

Machine Condition Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Machine Condition Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on machine condition monitoring market size, machine condition monitoring market drivers and trends, machine condition monitoring market major players, machine condition monitoring competitors' revenues, machine condition monitoring market positioning, and machine condition monitoring market growth across geographies. The machine condition monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

