Radim Pařík Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Influence and Impact,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

PRAGUE, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces that Radim Pařík, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a team of global professionals, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with the release of their book, “Influence and Impact” on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A significant factor in the book's success is Radim Pařík who’s chapter, “From Shadows to Spotlight”. Radim's chapter delivers a profound narrative on the transformative impact of empathy and strategic communication. Through his work in conflict resolution and negotiation, Radim demonstrates how empathetic influence can not only resolve disputes but also inspire individuals to overcome their darkest moments and create a brighter future. His chapter encapsulates the essence of using negotiation as a tool not just for agreements, but for healing and personal transformation.

About Radim Pařík:

Radim Pařík, a highly respected figure in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this book. As the president of the Association of Negotiators and a prolific author, Radim has made significant contributions to the field of negotiation. His bestselling book, Umění vyjednat cokoliv (The Art of Negotiating Anything), quickly became the best-selling Czech book on negotiation. Additionally, his co-authored book Empathetic Leadership with Chris Voss reached Amazon's bestsellers list this year.

Radim's professional journey spans multiple countries and prestigious positions within the multinational Schwarz Group, recognized by Forbes as one of the world's top five largest retailers. He holds an MSc and MBA in Strategic Management from Nottingham Trent University and a PhD in Negotiation from LIGS University. Radim has further refined his negotiation skills through extensive training, including programs at Harvard, the Schranner Negotiation Institute, and IMD University.

Radim Pařík's commitment to education is evident through his roles in leading negotiation programs at several European universities and founding the Fascinating Academy for commercial negotiation training. He also co-owns PR PA RT NE RS Advisory Group and initiated the Association of Negotiators, uniting professionals across five countries on four continents.

In addition to his professional achievements, Radim is dedicated to supporting the blind and deaf communities, serving as an ambassador for children from orphanages, and assisting TOP 100 Czech & Slovak companies in tough negotiations. His work extends to lecturing on negotiations for Security Information Service agents and top politicians, earning him the title of Czechoslovak LinkedIn Personality.

For more information on Radim Pařík and his groundbreaking work, visit www.fascinating.academy or connect with him on social media.

