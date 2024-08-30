DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.

OKX Announces Support for Kaia (KLAY) Network's Mainnet Upgrade

OKX today announced its support for the upcoming Kaia (KLAY) network mainnet upgrade. This upgrade represents a significant development for the Kaia blockchain ecosystem.

Key details of the upgrade process:

Suspension of Kaia (KLAY) token deposits and withdrawals starting August 29, 2024, at 00:30 am UTC

Services to resume once the upgraded network stabilizes, with no further announcement needed

No action required from Kaia (KLAY) token holders during the upgrade period

Important notes for OKX users:

Trading of Kaia (KLAY) tokens and related assets will continue uninterrupted during the upgrade

Users are advised to be aware of potential market volatility and adjust their trading strategies accordingly

For security reasons, users should refrain from initiating deposits or withdrawals of Kaia (KLAY) tokens during the upgrade period

OKX remains committed to supporting the growth and development of blockchain networks while ensuring a secure trading environment for its users. The exchange will continue to monitor the upgrade process and provide updates as necessary.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

