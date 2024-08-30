Cold-Pressed Oil Market to Reach USD 38.4 Billion, Growing at 5.10% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany's cold-pressed oil market, projected to grow at a 3.70% CAGR, is driven by the nation's strong emphasis on sustainability. Eco-conscious consumers are demanding environmentally friendly sourcing and manufacturing processes, pushing manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices. The German Association of Organic Processors plays a crucial role in certifying organic products, ensuring that cold-pressed oil brands adhere to stringent standards, thereby enhancing consumer trust in these environmentally responsible products.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry analysis, the market size for cold-pressed oil is estimated to be around USD 23,431.5 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 5.10% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of USD 38,426.4 million by 2034.



In the last few years, various studies and research have suggested the ill effects of refined oils that are subjected to heat during the manufacturing processes. This has substantially pushed the demand for cold-pressed oils in the general population. More and more people are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of maintaining a wholesome diet.

Refined oils lack sufficient calories for an active lifestyle, which is why cold-pressed oils are becoming more popular. Studies have shown that cold-pressed oils are rich in essential nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins, lecithin, and phospholipids. This makes them a preferred choice over regular oils.

The cosmetic and cosmeceutical industry has also contributed to the growth of the cold-pressed oil market. More people are choosing natural and organic alternatives for skincare and haircare products. Cold-pressed oils are considered ideal for this purpose, making them a popular choice in the booming industry.

Fitness enthusiasts are promoting the nutritional benefits of cold-pressed oils, which is creating new opportunities for manufacturers. Apart from this, eco-conscious consumers are also getting drawn to cold-pressed oils due to their sustainable manufacturing process. This demand is driving the future growth of the cold-pressed oil market, especially in environmentally conscious countries.

How are the Health and Nutritional Benefits of Cold–Pressed Oil helping the Market to Grow?

Over the past few years, a huge consumer base around the globe has become aware of personal health. Thus, consumers' dietary patterns and eating habits have altered as a result of their increased awareness of health and well-being. Therefore, the demand for cold-pressed oil is beneficiary among others which is likely to increase the sales of cold-pressed oil in the market during the forecast period.

Hence, consumers are willing to pay a higher price for healthy products and ingredients with high nutritional value. In comparison to the indulgent categories, the healthy eating categories are growing significantly which is souring the cold-pressed oil market size.

“Cold-pressed oils are being increasingly adopted in the cosmetics and cosmeceutical industry. These are used to formulate various skincare products such as serums, moisturizers, cleansers, etc. Shampoos and hair conditioners are also being curated using these oils,” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The palm oil segment dominates the cold-pressed oil market with a share of 35.80% in 2024.

Based on application, the food industry leads the cold-pressed oil industry with a share of 67.00% in 2024.

The cold-pressed oil industry in China is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 0.90% through 2034.

The cold-pressed oil industry in Germany is estimated to rise at a 3.70% CAGR through 2034.

The cold-pressed oil industry in the United States has the potential to increase at 2.10% CAGR through 2034.

The Japan cold-pressed oil industry is predicted to rise by 1.40% CAGR through 2034.

The cold-pressed oil market in India is likely to surge at a CAGR of 4.80% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The cold-pressed oil market is dominated by prominent companies such as NOW Foods, Mountain Rose Herbs, Aura Cacia, Pukka Herbs, Naissance, Banyan Botanicals, and Majestic Pure.

These companies are catering to the rising demand for eco-friendly practices and adopting sustainable sourcing, manufacturing, and packaging measures.

They are also collaborating with social media influencers and fitness bloggers to promote their products to eco-conscious consumers and businesses.

Billions of dollars have been invested in research and development to expand the applications of cold-pressed oils beyond the food and cosmetics industry.



Recent Developments:

Bharat Botanics opened India's largest cold-pressed oil facility in Gondal, promoting hygiene and transparency in November 2023.

Tata Consumer Products launched Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils, a premium range of four flavorful variants, in August 2023.

Orgatma Cold-Pressed Oils, in October 2023, revolutionized the culinary landscape with natural, chemical-free oils, promoting sustainability, education, and ethical practices.



Key Companies in the Market

Orgatma Cold-Pressed Oils

NOW Foods

Mountain Rose Herbs

Aura Cacia

Pukka Herbs

Naissance

Banyan Botanicals

Majestic Pure

Dr. Adorable Inc.

Plant Therapy

Eden Botanicals

Florihana

Beauty Aura

Verdana

Amrita Aromatherapy

Sky Organics

Pure Acres Farm

Maple Holistics

Sun Organic

GreenHealth

Key Segments in the Global Cold-pressed Oil Market

By Category:

Food Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Agriculture



By Type:

Peanut Oil

Coconut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Olive Oil

Palm Oil

Sunflower Seed Oil

Palm Kernel Oil



By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Online Retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Laut der neuesten Branchenanalyse wird die Marktgröße für kaltgepresstes Öl im Jahr 2024 auf rund 23.431,5 Mio. USD geschätzt. Es wird prognostiziert, dass es im Prognosezeitraum ein CAGR-Wachstum von 5,10 % aufweisen wird, mit einer geschätzten Marktgröße von 38.426,4 Mio. USD bis 2034.

In den letzten Jahren haben verschiedene Studien und Forschungen auf die negativen Auswirkungen von raffinierten Ölen hingewiesen, die während der Herstellungsprozesse Hitze ausgesetzt sind. Dies hat die Nachfrage nach kaltgepressten Ölen in der Bevölkerung erheblich ankurbeln. Immer mehr Menschen werden sich bewusst, wie wichtig es ist, sich vollwertig zu ernähren.

Raffinierten Ölen fehlen ausreichend Kalorien für einen aktiven Lebensstil, weshalb kaltgepresste Öle immer beliebter werden. Studien haben gezeigt, dass kaltgepresste Öle reich an essentiellen Nährstoffen wie Antioxidantien, Vitaminen, Lecithin und Phospholipiden sind. Dies macht sie zu einer bevorzugten Wahl gegenüber normalen Ölen.

Die Kosmetik- und Kosmezeutikindustrie hat ebenfalls zum Wachstum des Marktes für kaltgepresste Öle beigetragen. Immer mehr Menschen entscheiden sich für natürliche und biologische Alternativen für Haut- und Haarpflegeprodukte. Kaltgepresste Öle gelten als ideal für diesen Zweck und sind daher eine beliebte Wahl in der boomenden Branche.

Fitnessbegeisterte werben für die ernährungsphysiologischen Vorteile von kaltgepressten Ölen, was den Herstellern neue Möglichkeiten eröffnet. Abgesehen davon fühlen sich umweltbewusste Verbraucher aufgrund ihres nachhaltigen Herstellungsprozesses auch von kaltgepressten Ölen angezogen. Diese Nachfrage treibt das zukünftige Wachstum des Marktes für kaltgepresstes Öl voran, insbesondere in umweltbewussten Ländern.

"Kaltgepresste Öle werden zunehmend in der Kosmetik- und Kosmetikindustrie eingesetzt. Diese werden verwendet, um verschiedene Hautpflegeprodukte wie Seren, Feuchtigkeitscremes, Reinigungsmittel usw. zu formulieren. Auch Shampoos und Haarspülungen werden mit diesen Ölen kuratiert", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

 Das Palmölsegment dominiert den Markt für kaltgepresstes Öl mit einem Anteil von 35,80 % im Jahr 2024.

 Basierend auf der Anwendung ist die Lebensmittelindustrie mit einem Anteil von 67,00 % im Jahr 2024 führend in der kaltgepressten Ölindustrie.

 Es wird erwartet, dass die kaltgepresste Ölindustrie in China bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 0,90 % voranschreiten wird.

 Es wird geschätzt, dass die kaltgepresste Ölindustrie in Deutschland bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 3,70 % wachsen wird.

 Die kaltgepresste Ölindustrie in den Vereinigten Staaten hat das Potenzial, bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2,10 % zu wachsen.

 Es wird prognostiziert, dass die japanische kaltgepresste Ölindustrie bis 2034 um 1,40 % CAGR wachsen wird.

 Der Markt für kaltgepresstes Öl in Indien wird bis 2034 wahrscheinlich mit einer CAGR von 4,80 % steigen.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für kaltgepresste Öle wird von prominenten Unternehmen wie NOW Foods, Mountain Rose Herbs, Aura Cacia, Pukka Herbs, Naissance, Banyan Botanicals und Majestic Pure dominiert.

 Diese Unternehmen bedienen die steigende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Praktiken und ergreifen nachhaltige Beschaffungs-, Herstellungs- und Verpackungsmaßnahmen.

 Sie arbeiten auch mit Social-Media-Influencern und Fitness-Bloggern zusammen, um ihre Produkte bei umweltbewussten Verbrauchern und Unternehmen zu bewerben.

 Milliarden von Dollar wurden in Forschung und Entwicklung investiert, um die Anwendungen von kaltgepressten Ölen über die Lebensmittel- und Kosmetikindustrie hinaus zu erweitern.

Jüngste Entwicklungen:

 Bharat Botanics eröffnete im November 2023 Indiens größte Anlage für kaltgepresstes Öl in Gondal, um Hygiene und Transparenz zu fördern.

 Tata Consumer Products brachte im August 2023 Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils auf den Markt, eine Premium-Reihe von vier geschmackvollen Varianten.

 Orgatma Cold-Pressed Oils revolutionierte im Oktober 2023 die kulinarische Landschaft mit natürlichen, chemikalienfreien Ölen und förderte Nachhaltigkeit, Bildung und ethische Praktiken.

Schlüsselunternehmen auf dem Markt

Orgatma kaltgepresste Öle

JETZT Lebensmittel

Bergrosen-Kräuter

Aura Cacia

Pukka Kräuter

Naissance

Banyan Botanicals

Majestätisch Rein

Dr. Adorable Inc.

Pflanzliche Therapie

Eden Botanicals

Florihana

Aura der Schönheit

Verdana

Amrita Aromatherapie

Sky Organics

Pure Acres Bauernhof

Ahorn-Holistik

Sonne Bio

GreenHealth

Schlüsselsegmente auf dem globalen Markt für kaltgepresstes Öl

Nach Kategorie:

Lebensmittelindustrie

Kosmetik- und Körperpflegeindustrie

Landwirtschaft



Nach Typ:

Erdnussöl

Kokosöl

Rapsöl

Baumwollöl

Sojaöl

Olivenöl

Palmöl

Sonnenblumenkernöl

Palmkernöl



Nach Vertriebskanal:

B2B (Englisch)

B2C (Englisch)

Hypermärkte/Supermärkte

Convenience-Stores

Fachgeschäfte

Einzelhandelsgeschäfte

Online-Handel



Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Asien-Pazifik

Naher Osten und Afrika



