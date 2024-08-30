Ergonomic Chair Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2031

The ergonomic chair market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on product type, the Swivel Chair segment is dominating the global ergonomic chair market with a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergonomic chairs are designed to promote correct posture, reduce strain on the body, and support the back, neck, and other areas of the body. These are becoming more and more important as more and more people sit at their desks or in front of computers for long periods of time, which can lead to various health problems such as back pain, poor circulation, and tension headaches. increase.

The market for Ergonomic Chair industry is expected to grow in the coming years as the number of telecommuters increases due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With telecommuting becoming the norm and ergonomic chairs becoming an important part of life, people are investing more in their home office setups.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ergonomic Chair Market," the ergonomic chair market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

In recent years, there is a growing trend to use ergonomic chairs in schools. This is due to the growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic seating to student comfort and learning. Ergonomic chairs are designed to provide proper back, arm and leg support and can be adjusted for each individual student. This allows to prevent musculoskeletal disorders, improve users posture and improve focus and concentration in the classroom.

Additionally, as more research is conducted into the effects of prolonged sitting on physical and mental health, there is a growing understanding that ergonomic seating is important to the health and well-being of students. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for ergonomic chairs in schools. Due to social distancing regulations, many students have to sit in chairs for long periods of time, making ergonomic seating even more important to avoid discomfort and fatigue. , libraries and computer labs are beginning to introduce ergonomic chairs, and some schools are replacing traditional desks with standing or treadmill desks. This trend is likely to continue as more schools recognize the benefits of ergonomic seating for their students, which surge the ergonomic chair market demand.

The ergonomic chair market size increases due to companies are constantly evolving their products to differentiate themselves in the market and attract customers. Some of the latest product innovations in the ergonomic chair industry. Many ergonomic chairs are now equipped with adjustable lumbar support, allowing users to adjust the chair to suit their specific needs and comfort level. Mesh backrests are becoming more and more popular because they are breathable and reduce sweat and heat build-up.

The Synchro-Tilt mechanism is a new feature that allows the chair to tilt in sync with the user's movements, providing more support and comfort. Some ergonomic chairs are equipped with smart technologies such as: B. Built-in sensors that track the user's posture and provide feedback on how to improve. Many companies are now using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing methods to create ergonomic chairs that are sustainable and have a low environmental impact.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Steelcase Inc.

Branch Office, Inc.

MillerKnoll, Inc.

Okamura Corporation

Bristol Technologies Sdn. Bhd.

Huzhou Shenglong Furniture Co., Ltd.

Haworth Inc.

Featherlite

Nilkamal Limited

PSI Seating Ltd.

Teknion Group

UE Furniture Co. Ltd.

Kimball International, Inc.

Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangmen Shengshi Furniture Co., Ltd.

