Houston-Area Residents Charged for Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking in Ongoing Crime Initiative

A total of 17 people were arrested this week in connection with firearms and drug crimes as part of the Justice Department’s Houston Violent Crime Initiative.

Of the 17 defendants arrested this week, all have made initial appearances, and detention hearings are set for Sept. 3 and 4 before U.S. Magistrate Judges Christina Bryan and Yvonne Ho, respectively. Three additional defendants were already in custody on related charges and are expected to make initial appearances before a U.S. magistrate judge in the near future.

According to court documents, between July 31 and Aug. 22, a federal grand jury returned six separate, but related, indictments charging 16 people with crimes related to drug distribution. Two defendants were indicted for illegal possession of a machine gun. One defendant faces a charge of maintaining drug premises.

The charges allege conduct involving over 30 firearms, over 150 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 15 kilograms of cocaine, collectively. In connection with the arrests, law enforcement executed search warrants that resulted in the seizure of 10 firearms, $26,000 in cash, as well as cocaine and crack cocaine.

Sixteen of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances as well as multiple substantive counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of up to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Eight of the defendants are charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm offense and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison for the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime offense. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas; Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office; and Chief J. Noe Diaz of the Houston Police Department made the announcement.

The FBI, Houston Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and Pearland, Texas, Police Department. The investigation was also assisted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Office of Inspector General and state and local law enforcement agencies in Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Trial Attorney Amy L. Schwartz, George Meggali, and Shriram Harid of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Anh-Khoa Tran for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ganz for the Southern District of Texas and Trial Attorney Adam Tisdall of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section also provided assistance.

These indictments represent the latest of 23 indictments charging 77 defendants as part of the Criminal Division’s Houston Violent Crime Initiative, first announced in September 2022.

This joint effort by the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, and local, state, and federal law enforcement addresses violent crime by employing, where appropriate, federal laws to prosecute gang members and associates in the southwest and southeast areas of Houston. As part of the initiative, the Criminal Division has dedicated attorneys and other resources to prosecuting violent offenders and assisting intervention, prevention, and reentry efforts to address the root causes of violent crime, such as narcotics trafficking. The Department’s Office of Justice Programs provides some of the funding related to this effort.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.