Omega-3 Boom: Fish Oil Market to Soar at 5.1% CAGR, Reaching $1.8 Billion by 2032—Barlean's and DSM Lead the Charge!

The global fish oil omega-3 market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fish Oil Omega-3 Market," The fish oil omega-3 market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07082

Drivers of Market Growth

The market's expansion is influenced by the rising use of fish oil omega-3 in various industries, including nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. The demand for these supplements has surged post-COVID-19 due to a heightened focus on preventive healthcare.

Types and Applications

Types of Fish Oil Omega-3: The market is segmented by fish types, including anchovy, cod, herring, menhadens, mackerel, sardines, salmon, and others. The anchovy segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing due to its versatile applications in dietary supplements, functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and pet food products.

Applications: The key applications include aquaculture, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and pet food, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, and others. Among these, aquaculture is the fastest-growing sector, driving the demand for fish oil omega-3 in fish feed formulations.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6e28bb18c35b67c0ee069a56d7742c97

Distribution Channels

The distribution channels for fish oil omega-3 include supermarkets-hypermarkets, departmental stores, pharmacies, B2B, and online sales channels. The B2B segment held the major share in 2022, while the online sales channel is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the adoption of digitalization in sales channels.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the fish oil omega-3 market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to increased consumer awareness about fish oil omega-3 products, higher disposable income, and a growing demand for dietary supplements.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the fish oil omega-3 market, initially causing disruptions in the supply chain. However, the pandemic also prompted a shift in consumer behavior towards preventive healthcare, boosting the demand for omega-3-rich dietary supplements.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07082

Key Market Players

Major players in the fish oil omega-3 industry include Barlean's Organic Oils, L.L.C., Omega Protein Corporation, Carlson Laboratories, Inc., Olvea Fish Oils, Colpex International S.A.C, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Stepan Company, PELAGIA AS, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and GC Rieber VivoMega AS.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07082

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

On the basis of type, the anchovy segment held the major share in 2022.

As per application, the aquaculture segment held the major share in 2022. However, the dietary supplements segment is observed as the fastest growing segment for the fish oil omega-3 market.

Depending on distribution channel, the B2B segment held the major share in 2022. However, online sales channel segment is observed as the fastest growing segment for the fish oil omega-3.

According to region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest growing region for the fish oil omega-3.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Fish Gelatin Market- https://alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-gelatin-market-A13719

Phospholipid Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phospholipid-market-A13115

Savory Ingredients Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/savory-ingredients-market

Protein Ingredients Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-ingredients-market-A07178

Organic Cassava Starch Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-cassava-starch-market-A298861

Vanilla Extract Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vanilla-extract-market-A11151

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.