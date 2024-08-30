CD BioSciences Launches Centrosome Antibody Development Services for Cancer Research

CD BioSciences has launched centrosome antibody development services for cancer research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, a biotech company specializing in centrosomal study, has recently launched new services for anti-centrosome antibody development. The services help identify and track centrosomes in experiments, demonstrating the strength of anti-centrosome antibodies as a great tool for centrosome research.

The centrosome is a key cellular structure that plays a crucial role in the organization of microtubules and regulating the cell cycle. Due to the importance of many proteins localized in centrosomes in cell movement, such as isomorph CRA and HS actin gamma1, antibodies targeting these proteins have also become powerful tools for treating related diseases.

CD BioSciences has launched new services on anti-centrosome antibody development to assist cancer preclinical research. It is committed to providing full packages from antigen synthesis to antibody generation and manufacturing. The different antibodies provided by CD BioSciences have specific characteristics. For example, compared with monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies are cheaper and have higher antibody affinity. In contrast, monoclonal antibodies are more sensitive in assays requiring quantification of the protein levels with low noise. Thus customers can choose customized projects based on their own goals.

Furthermore, to facilitate centrosomal research, CD BioSciences has long been probing centrosomes as a target for cancer therapy. Normally, the number, shape, position, and structural distortions of centrosomes are collectively referred to as centrosome anomalies. The defects caused by centrosome abnormalities are closely related to the occurrence of malignant tumors (frequently observed in anogenital cancer and aggressive breast cancer). To explore new possibilities for early detection and related treatment of centrosomes, CD BioSciences is involved in a wide range of service areas including but not limited to breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, etc. Whether pathologic research or therapeutics development, CD BioSciences practically has experienced cytology experts with advanced equipment and tech to accelerate research progress.

Overall, all these centrosome services indicate CD BioSciences‘s strong biological research capabilities, superior innovation, and pursuit of excellence. CD BioSciences and its scientists hope to work together to optimize research on centrosome-related disease therapy, achieving satisfactory results for customers.

