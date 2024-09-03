Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.38 billion in 2023 to $1.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, chronic disease management, telehealth adoption, healthcare cost reduction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased healthcare digitization, regulatory support, personalized medicine, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing demand for telehealth is expected to propel the growth of the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market going forward. Telehealth refers to the use of telecommunications technology, such as videoconferencing, phone calls, and secure messaging, to provide healthcare services remotely. Telehealth enables the seamless transmission of patient data collected by RPM devices to healthcare providers. This real-time data transfer allows healthcare professionals to monitor patients' vital signs, health metrics, and disease-specific data continuously.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market include Philips Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation.

Major companies are operating in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market are innovating new technological products such as Real-Time Health Monitoring System (RTHMS) to increase their profitability in the market. Real-Time Health Monitoring System (RTHMS) is an intelligent edge-to-cloud communication platform for remote and continuous patient monitoring.

Segments:

1) By Type Of Device: Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Haematology Monitors, Multi - Parameter Monitors

2) By Application: Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Monitoring And Fitness Monitoring, Other Applications

3) By End User: Home Care Settings, Clinics, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market size, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market drivers and trends, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market major players, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment competitors' revenues, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market positioning, and remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

