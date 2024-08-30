DCMA rolls out agency-wide Section 508 compliance plan

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

The Defense Contract Management Agency Information Technology Directorate hosted a two-day Section 508 Fielding Awareness Conference July 24 -25 to share knowledge and implement a plan to increase digital accessibility agency-wide through Section 508 compliance.

Over 360 stakeholders heard subject matter experts from DCMA, Department of Defense, General Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Access Board share information and best practices for ensuring information and communication technology, or ICT, is accessible to all individuals. The presentations helped attendees better understand accessibility and compliance in preparation for their roles in executing the Section 508 Program Management Office’s fielding plan.

Antonio Boston, DCMA’s digital accessibility officer and Section 508 PMO manager, said attendees had a great opportunity to explore important topics surrounding accessibility across the agency and in the federal space.

“The knowledge and strategies we discussed will undoubtedly have a profound impact on our continued efforts to create a more accessible and inclusive digital space for our employees and external audience,” he said.

Karen Schultheis, DCMA’s chief information officer, said events like this fielding awareness conference contribute to the agency’s workforce in achieving DOD’s mission.

“DCMA’s Section 508 strategy provides a structured approach for improving accessibility to our digital content,” said Schultheis. “It’s critically important that all employees have access to the digital workplace, maximizing workforce effectiveness and inclusion. Our ultimate objective is to execute DCMA’s mission for our customers by ensuring the entire workforce is fully integrated within the agency and across DOD.”

Jen Haggerty, DOD’s digital accessibility officer, explained Office of Management and Budget Memorandum M-23-22, which lays out the requirements to make websites and digital services accessible to people of diverse abilities. She also discussed how OMB M-24-08 outlines performance measures departments and agencies should use when monitoring and evaluating IT programs and resources.

“The federal government serves people of all abilities,” Haggerty said. “Agencies must strive from the start to maximize access and usability so the widest possible range of people may reach and interact with the government through its websites and digital services.”

During his fielding plan presentation, Boston said DCMA’s 508 posture has improved 67% over the past five years pursuant to OMB’s evaluation criteria. While this indicates a significant increase, Boston said the fielding plan seeks to further boost accessibility compliance agency-wide using a top-down approach. As part of the strategy, DCMA’s commands and directorates appointed information resource managers to coordinate with the headquarters PMO team and implement the plan locally.

“I was moved by the attendees’ passion and commitment to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital accessibility,” said Boston. “Their dedication to this cause will undoubtedly lead to significant improvements in the agency’s digital accessibility.”

Conference attendees also participated in workshops and expert-led sessions to learn effective strategies for evaluating and remediating websites and software applications for accessibility compliance. Bill O’Brien, the PMO team’s IT program specialist who tracks the agency’s document compliance, said the conference provided insights into each DCMA command’s specific Section 508 responsibilities to ensure all employees are well-informed about their roles in maintaining accessibility compliance.

“This understanding is vital for fostering a culture of accountability and inclusivity within the organization,” he said.

Haggerty praised DCMA for undertaking Section 508 compliance with a methodology not seen in any other DOD agency.

“This is the first I’ve heard of a DOD component actually having a structured plan for addressing its digital content,” she said. “They are using a forward-thinking approach to strategizing document evaluation, remediation and coordinating with fielding commands to manage the heavy task of remediating millions of agency documents.”

The conference video recordings and transcripts are available for DCMA employees to view on DoD365-J (login required).

For additional information on how to create accessible content, please visit the GSA Section 508 website or contact DCMA’s digital accessibility officer, Antonio Boston at antonio.boston.civ@mail.mil.

Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 is a federal law that requires federal agencies to ensure people with disabilities have equal access to information and data through Information and Communication Technology, which includes technology, online training and websites. The law was amended in 1998 and is part of the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

Editor’s note: JaVon Warren and Samuel Gutema of the DCMA Section 508 Program Management Office contributed to the writing of this article.