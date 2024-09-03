Radiotherapy Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radiotherapy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.71 billion in 2023 to $6.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing incidence of cancer, patient-centric care, aging population, increasing awareness of radiotherapy devices, growing teletherapy and remote monitoring.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The radiotherapy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to proton therapy expansion, immunotherapy combination, remote monitoring and teletherapy, growing demand for precise and targeted radiation treatments, minimally invasive radiotherapy techniques.

Growth Driver Of The Radiotherapy Devices Market

The increasing cancer prevalence is expected to propel the growth of the radiotherapy devices market going forward. Cancer prevalence refers to the total number or percentage of individuals in a population who have been diagnosed with cancer at a particular point in time or over a specific period. Radiotherapy is commonly used as a primary or adjunctive treatment for cancer patients who have been newly diagnosed. It is often employed to shrink tumors, control cancer growth, or eliminate cancer cells before or after surgery.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the radiotherapy devices market include Varian Medical Systems Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Becton Dickinson and Company, IBA Ion Beam Applications SA, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading trend in the radiotherapy devices market and is gaining significant popularity in the market. The incorporation of AI innovation in disease care is expected to improve the exactness and speed of analysis, help clinical dynamics, and lead to better results.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices, Linear Accelerator Devices, Proton Therapy Devices

2) By Application: Skin Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Oncological Treatment Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the radiotherapy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global radiotherapy devices market report. The regions covered in the radiotherapy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Radiotherapy Devices Market Definition

Radiotherapy devices are used in cancer treatment by using high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors.

Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on radiotherapy devices market size, radiotherapy devices market drivers and trends, radiotherapy devices market major players, radiotherapy devices competitors' revenues, radiotherapy devices market positioning, and radiotherapy devices market growth across geographies. The radiotherapy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

