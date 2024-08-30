Government Communications hosts service delivery activation celebrating 30 years of Freedom and Democracy at Mabopane Train Station, 30 Aug

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a service delivery activation during the celebration of the 30 years of Freedom and Democracy under the theme “30 years of Democracy; Partnership and Growth”, at Mabopane Train Station in the build-up for the upcoming launch of the Democracy Train project in partnership with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

The activation will highlight partnerships with stakeholders from all sectors of society who are committed to growing the economy, creating jobs and bringing hope for a better tomorrow and building an inclusive economy. Various government departments will also provide services on wheels, through mobile service bus/trucks to the community of Mabopane, disseminate information and engage with the communities on the programmes of government.

GCIS will have a series of community activations in all nine provinces in line with service delivery initiatives and community engagements as part of the commemoration of the 30 years of Freedom and Democracy and details can be found on government website, www.gov.za and social media handles as follows:

Members of the media are invited to cover the build-up programme as follows.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: 30 August 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Mabopane Train station

RSVP: Robbie Senoelo 083 621-9533 / robbies@gcis.gov.za;

Media enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa- Acting Government Spokersperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

