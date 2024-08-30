Sky Soft Plus Yal Comfort Hd by Schalcon Spa Wins Silver in A' Green Awards

Sky Soft Plus Yal Comfort Hd

Schalcon Spa's Innovative Contact Lens Packaging Design Recognized for Sustainability and Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schalcon Spa has been announced as a silver winner in the prestigious A' Design Award and Competition, one of the world's most highly respected awards in the field of sustainable product design. The company's groundbreaking work, "Sky Soft Plus Yal Comfort Hd," a contact lens packaging design, was recognized in the "Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design" category for its exceptional innovation, functionality, and commitment to environmental sustainability.The A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is highly relevant to the current needs and trends within the sustainable product industry. By recognizing designs like Schalcon Spa's "Sky Soft Plus Yal Comfort Hd," the award promotes the development of products that prioritize environmental responsibility while maintaining high standards of functionality and user experience. This recognition not only benefits Schalcon Spa but also serves as an inspiration for other companies in the industry to prioritize sustainability in their product designs.Schalcon Spa's award-winning "Sky Soft Plus Yal Comfort Hd" design stands out for its innovative approach to contact lens packaging. The design reduces packaging thickness by an impressive 90% and material usage by 80% compared to previous versions. By eliminating plastic from the outer packaging and incorporating recycled material from production waste into the lens blister, Schalcon Spa demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. The use of eco-friendly inks for graphic printing further emphasizes the company's dedication to reducing its environmental impact.The silver recognition in the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is expected to have significant implications for Schalcon Spa's future projects and directions. This achievement serves as a powerful motivation for the company's team to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable product design, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. By setting a high standard for sustainability in contact lens packaging, Schalcon Spa is well-positioned to influence industry practices and contribute to the development of more environmentally friendly products.Interested parties may learn more about Schalcon Spa's award-winning "Sky Soft Plus Yal Comfort Hd" design at:About SchalconSchalcon spa is Italy's first and only manufacturer of disposable contact lenses and their care products. Founded in 1977, it markets its products in over 50 countries worldwide. Schalcon invests in technology, innovation, design, comfort and safety in the full spirit of Made in Italy excellence.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their skillful and creative approach to design. The award celebrates designs that incorporate innovative materials, prioritize energy efficiency, minimize waste, and consider the product's entire life cycle to reduce its carbon footprint. Winning designs often feature sustainable manufacturing processes, recyclability, biodegradability, and a strong focus on user-centric design and social impact. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of the designer's expertise and their commitment to creating products that benefit society and the environment.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. The A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award category specifically honors pioneering designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands that demonstrate exceptional sustainable product design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing the field of sustainable design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by recognizing and celebrating designs that positively impact society and the environment. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://sustainableproductawards.com

