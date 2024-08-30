Tianjin Port marks new milestone with over 200 million kWh new energy power generation

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North China's Tianjin Port saw another milestone in its green port construction on Aug. 27, as the cumulative power generation from wind and solar energy equipment surpassed 200 million kilowatt-hours.



The power generation accounts for about 40 percent of Tianjin Port's annual electricity consumption, which can meet the energy needs of over 260 large-scale facilities and equipment, including gantry cranes, for more than a year.

As of now, Tianjin Port has put into operation 15 wind turbines and 4 photovoltaic power stations with a total installed capacity of 78 megawatts. Its annual power generation capacity reaches 180 million kilowatt-hours.

Compared to thermal power plants with the same installed capacity, these new energy facilities can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 150,000 tonnes annually, which is equivalent to providing electricity for 450,000 households for a year. The environmental benefits of this achievement are comparable to planting over 1.2 million trees.

Since the beginning of this year, Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd. has been steadfastly advancing the integrated "investment-construction-operation" plan and the comprehensive management of "generation-transmission-utilization" chain in new energy power generation.

Such efforts include promoting the clean transformation of energy supply, implementing the electrification of port equipment, and continuously improving the intelligent energy management and control system.

By 2024, the number of shore power connections for vessels at Tianjin Port is expected to exceed 380, with a total supply duration exceeding 7,780 hours and a supply capacity reaching 4.82 million kilowatt-hours. This will represent a year-on-year growth of 88 percent in the number of connections, 94 percent in supply duration, and 46 percent in supply capacity, surpassing other coastal ports in China.

In addition, Tianjin Port has been promoting the construction of new energy generation projects within the port area.

It is expected that by the end of 2025, the installed capacity of the new energy generation system throughout the port will reach 150 megawatts, with an annual power generation capacity of nearly 300 million kilowatt-hours.

Source: Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

