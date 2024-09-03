Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.4 billion in 2023 to $10.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to diagnostic imaging advancements, aging population, trauma and emergency care, oncology and cancer diagnosis.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, regulatory support, radiation reduction, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market going forward. The geriatric population refers to a demographic group consisting of elderly or older individuals. It typically includes people who are 65 and older. Magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment are essential for addressing the unique healthcare needs of the geriatric population. This devices helps with early diagnosis, personalized treatment, and improved overall health outcomes for older individuals.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems, Esaote S.p.A, Bruker Corporation,.

Major companies operating in the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market are developing innovative solutions such as the Vantage fortian magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system to improve the patient experience, reduce the time required for MRI procedures, and improve image quality.

Segments:

1) By Type: Close MRI, Open MRI

2) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Inflamatory and Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Imaging centers, Ambulatory surgical centers

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the global magnetic resource imaging devices and equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in global magnetic resource imaging devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are imaging machines used to form pictures of inflammation or infection in an organ, degenerative diseases, strokes, musculoskeletal disorders, tumors, and other irregularities that exist in tissue or organs in a body. MRI systems use a fixed or static magnetic field and radio frequency signals to visualize anatomy, tissue characteristics, vascular flow, the chemical composition of tissues, and perfusion and diffusion of tissues.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market size, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market drivers and trends, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market major players, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment competitors' revenues, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market positioning, and magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

