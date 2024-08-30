MNRE and SPREP collaboration results in the capture of mongoose in Samoa

28 August 2024, Apia – In a true display of collaboration and partnership between the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and a Member country to ensure the protection of our Pacific environment, SPREP through the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) responded to a call for assistance received from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) of Samoa regarding the discovery of a mongoose in the Samoa Water Authority (SWA) Compound at the village of Vaitele Tai.

According to a statement issued by MNRE, its Division of Environment and Conservation (DEC) received a call about a suspected sighting of a mongoose in the SWA compound at Vaitele Tai on Thursday last week. The DEC quickly mobilised, in collaboration with the PRISMSS and SPREP Invasive Species team who provided equipment, technical advice and expertise to support DEC.

This collaboration led to the successful capture and extermination of the mongoose, which is suspected to have been female. MNRE in their statement have urged residents and businesses in and around the area to remain vigilant and be on the look-out, and to report any suspected sightings of mongoose or other unfamiliar animals to MNRE-DEC at +685 67200.

The Chief Executive Officer of MNRE, Ms. Lealaisalanoa Frances Reupena, commended the DEC team for their swift action, and thanked SPREP for the collaboration and partnership which led to the successful capture of the mongoose.

“Invasive species is everyone’s responsibility, and we saw that with this case. I would like to aknowledge the staff of the Samoa Water Authority who reported the sighting, as well as my staff and the SPREP team for their quick action,” Lealaisalanoa says.

According to MNRE, in countries where they have been introduced mongoose have led to the extinction of ground-nesting birds and they pose a significant threat to Samoa’s biodiversity. Samoa’s native birds, the Pacific Boa, and other reptiles, as well as sea turtle eggs could all be at risk if mongoose were to arrive and establish a population in Samoa.

Mr. David Moverley, SPREP’s Invasive Species Adviser, says, “This case was a great example of a rapid response from SPREP to support a Member country in protecting our environment from the threat posed by invasive species.”

“PRISMSS and the SPREP Invasive Species Team are pleased to have provided this rapid response to the MNRE-DEC team who were able to successfully protect Samoa’s environment and native ecosystem from the treat posed by these creatures.”

DEC also reached out to Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries' Biosecurity Division for their technical expertise to further investigate the pathway and origin of the mongoose and to enhance border control measures.

Invasive species are the leading driver of biodiversity loss in the Pacific. They have a significant impact on ecosystem resilience leading to a loss of production in ecosystem services and a reduced ability to adapt to climate change.

PRISMSS is a coordinating mechanism designed to facilitate the scaling up of operational management of invasive species in the Pacific. It brings together experts to provide support within the Pacific region with a focus on protection of indigenous biodiversity and ecosystem function.

For more information, pleaser contact Mr. David Moverley at [email protected] or Mr. Dominic Sadler, PRISMSS Manager, at [email protected].

Image credits: Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

