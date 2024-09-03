Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oil-based printing inks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.94 billion in 2023 to $12.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to printing industry growth, quality and durability, versatility, color intensity.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The oil-based printing inks market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and environmental concerns, digital printing integration, flexible packaging growth, specialty applications.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2679&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Oil-Based Printing Inks Market

The demand for environmentally friendly inks is increasing and it is expected to drive the oil-based printing ink market in the forecast period. The supply and use of several important chemicals, including ingredients used in paints, coatings, and printing inks, have been banned due to an explosion and fire that occurred in Jiangsu Province, China. The incident has increased the demand for oil-based printing inks, which can be used as a substitute for petroleum and chemical-based inks and are produced from vegetable oils such as soybean, sunflower, cottonseed, safflower, and canola oils.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the oil-based printing inks market include Nazdar Ink Technologies, Van Son Holland Ink Corp., Superior Printing Ink Co. Inc., Flint Group, Hubergroup, Sun Chemical Corporation.

Major companies operating in the oil-based printing inks market are focusing on product launches such as plant-based ink to attain environmental sustainability. Plant-based ink is a type of ink that is made from renewable and natural sources, primarily derived from plants such as soybeans.

Segments:

1) By Type: Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks, Mineral Oil-Based Printing Inks

2) By Application: Marking and Coding, Package Printing, Signage

3) By End User Industry: Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the oil-based printing inks market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global oil-based printing inks market. The regions covered in the oil-based printing inks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Definition

Oil-based inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil. For example, black inks are made from carbon black and thick linseed oil. Oil-based inks are waterproof and permanent.

The main types of oil-based printing inks are vegetable oil-based printing inks and mineral oil-based printing inks. Vegetable-based printing ink is created from vegetable oil as a substitute for petroleum, such as soybean or maize oil. The amount of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) discharged into the air during printing is greatly reduced by using vegetable-based inks. Oil-based printing is applied in marking and coding, package printing, and signage that are used by packaging, print media, commercial printing, and other sectors.

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oil-based printing inks market size, oil-based printing inks market drivers and trends, oil-based printing inks market major players, oil-based printing inks competitors' revenues, oil-based printing inks market positioning, and oil-based printing inks market growth across geographies. The oil-based printing inks market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-inks-global-market-report

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solvent-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.