Ekso Bionics Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company” or “Ekso Bionics”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 total units and pre-funded units for gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is comprised of 3,100,000 units, priced at a public offering price of $1.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock, one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.00 per share that expires on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance (a “Series A Warrant”) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.00 per share that expires on the first anniversary of the date of issuance (a “Series B Warrant”) and (ii) 2,900,000 pre-funded units, priced at a public offering price of $0.999 per unit, with each unit consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.001 per share, one Series A Warrant and one Series B Warrant. The securities comprising the units and pre-funded units are immediately separable and will be issued separately.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include growth and expansion of its EksoHealth segment as it works to increase its revenue following the establishment of reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the Ekso Indego Personal device, research and development activities, selling, general and administrative costs, and pursuing strategic initiatives, which initiatives may include potential synergistic and accretive acquisitions, as well as meeting the Company’s working capital needs. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about September 3, 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Craig-Hallum is acting as sole managing underwriter for the offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-281081), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 29, 2024. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering was filed with the SEC on August 28, 2024 and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed by Ekso Bionics with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s offering of securities, the completion of the public offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the use of proceeds from such offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “expect,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “plan,” “projection,” “grow,” “potential,” “future,” “can,” “develop,” “proposition,” “position,” “expand,” “may” or words of similar meaning. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s liquidity position and its ability to raise additional funds, as well as changes in general economic and market conditions. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's public filings with the SEC. You should carefully read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

