From left to right: Community Prep's Chief Development Officer Lisa Dantas, Head of School Rosanna Salcedo, Associate Director of Development Kathryn D'Ovidio, and Hayden Foundation of R.I. Executive Director George Panichas.

The Hayden Foundation Donates $25,000 to Community Prep of Providence, Rhode Island to Support Educational Excellence

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hayden Foundation is thrilled to announce a $25,000 donation to Community Preparatory School in Providence, Rhode Island. This significant contribution will bolster the school's annual fund, ensuring that a diverse group of students continues to receive an exceptional middle school education. Community Prep is renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality education to students from a variety of backgrounds. The funds from the Hayden Foundation will be used to enhance the school's programs, resources, and overall student experience, maintaining the school's tradition of excellence.The Hayden Foundation is dedicated to supporting educational initiatives that foster educational opportunities, achievement and excellence.As Executive Director George Panichas noted:The Hayden Foundation believes in the power of education to transform lives, and we are proud to contribute to the success and growth of such an impactful institution.Rosanna Salcedo, Head of School at Community Prep, expressed her appreciation:One of my favorite things as head of school at Community Prep is talking to people about our mission and impact. George Panichas visited us to deliver this generous donation towards our annual fund from the Hayden Foundation. Thank you, Hayden Foundation! Your gift allows us to continue to provide a diverse group of students with an excellent middle school experience.This donation to Community Prep underscores the Foundation's commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders by providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.