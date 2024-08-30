GIS Training Enhances Data Analysis and Mapping Capacity in Vanuatu

The effective use of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) helps drive informed decision making for sound environmental management through data analysis, mapping and enhanced research skills and innovation.

This was highlighted at a GIS training course held from 24 – 28 June 2024 in Port Vila facilitated by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) for Vanuatu government agencies, non-government organisations and environmental practitioners. Moreover, the GIS training was conducted as a partnership between three strategic SPREP programmes funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented regionally and in Vanuatu by the: By-catch and Integrated Ecosystem Management (BIEM) Initiative, Pacific BioScapes Programme, African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) BIOPAMA. The fourth partner is the Vanuatu Klaemet Infomesen blong Redy, Adapt mo Protekt (Van-KIRAP project), funded by the Green Climate Fund.



“The five-day practical GIS training course in Port Vila focused on using GIS and other technical applications, which will strengthen planning and decision-making for important ecosystems across Vanuatu,” said Mr Ken Kassem, the Project Manager for the BIEM Initiative, a component of the Pacific-European Union Marine Partnership (PEUMP) Programme, funded by the EU and the Government of Sweden.

Participants used the Vanuatu Environment Data Portal to cross reference data and information and conduct spatial analysis for natural resource mapping, biodiversity monitoring and environmental impact assessments in focus areas selected by workshop participants.

“It is the right time for Vanuatu to venture deep into local research and innovation with collaborative efforts across all government departments,” said Mrs Esther Saul, ICT Manager of the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department.

“This training has been an eye opener for all participants acquiring new skills to map out and analyse.”

“There is a need to focus on climate information services and making that information available to people and for decision making into the future,” said Mrs Saul.

SPREP has a regional mandate and technical capacity in environmental monitoring and governance and responded to a request from the Vanuatu Department of Environmental Protection and Conservation (DEPC) to build national capacity.

Participants were from the Department of Environmental Protection and Conservation and the Department of Fisheries, Department of Tourism and the National University of Vanuatu, University of the South Pacific and the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department.

“In the last two days of the workshop, participants used GIS and Kobo Toolbox to build sample projects specific to their area of work,” said Mrs Kasaqa Tora, SPREP’s Spatial Analysis Specialist.

“They collected data, analysed it, and mapped it out and presented their work. The level of presentation shows just how powerful data can be when analysed and presented using the right tools,” said Mrs Tora.

SPREP helps build the capacity of its Pacific island Members to fulfill their commitments to multilateral environment agreements in several ways, including through the strengthening of environmental management programmes in countries using emerging technology and tools such as GIS.

Similar GIS training has been implemented in Samoa and Solomon Islands targeting environmental monitoring and conservation areas.

“There is a low literacy level in our communities and rural areas,” said Mrs Moirah Diana Matou, national Van-KIRAP Project Manager.

“This makes it very hard for them to interpret data, but this training has given the participants new sets of skills and tools to use to help present and communicate their data and findings with the public, and influence decision making in higher levels.”

“Participants were enthusiastic and fully engaged in the workshop. Thank you to SPREP and all the partners for organising this workshop, it has been very successful,” she concluded.

About Us

The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) is the premiere intergovernmental regional environmental organisation of the Pacific, with 21 Pacific island Members and five metropolitan Members. SPREP’s mandate is to promote cooperation in the Pacific region and provide assistance in order to protect and improve its environment and to ensure sustainable development for present and future generations. SPREP’s core priorities are Climate Change Resilience, Ecosystem and Biodiversity Protection, Environmental Governance, and Waste Management and Pollution Control. It is guided by its vision for the future: “A resilient Pacific environment, sustaining our livelihoods and natural heritage in harmony with our cultures.” For more please visit www.sprep.org.

The Pacific-European Union Marine Partnership (PEUMP) Programme addresses some of the most serious challenges faced by Pacific countries. Among these are the increasing depletion of coastal fisheries resources; the threats to marine biodiversity, including negative impacts of climate change and disasters; the uneven contribution of oceanic fisheries to national economic development; the need for improved education and training; and the need to mainstream a rights-based approach and to promote greater recognition of gender issues to ensure inclusiveness and positive changes for Pacific island people. This seven-year PEUMP programme is funded by the European Union (EUR 35 million) and the government of Sweden (EUR 10 million). It is implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC), the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the University of the South Pacific (USP) in close collaboration with Non-Government Organisations and the national authorities.

The Pacific BioScapes Programme is a European Union (EU) funded action, managed and implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP). It includes 30 focused activities taking place across a diversity of ecosystems in 11 Pacific island countries that are addressing critical issues concerning coastal and marine biodiversity, and ecosystem-based responses to climate change adaptation.

In the Pacific, BIOPAMA is implemented by IUCN’s Oceania Regional Office in partnership with the EC-JRC and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP). BIOPAMA supports the 15 ACP countries, which have more than 580 protected areas, as well as numerous locally conserved and sustainable use areas. The regional focus of BIOPAMA is to support partners and communities to improve the effectiveness and livelihood benefits of marine and terrestrial protected and conserved areas.

The Vanuatu Klaement Infomesen blong Redy, Adapt mo Protekt (Van-KIRAP) project is a five-year, USD 22 million project which aims to support climate resilient development in Vanuatu through the development, communication, and application of climate information services for agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, tourism, water sectors and communities. It is funded by the Green Climate Fund and implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme in partnership with the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australian Bureau of Meteorology, and APEC Climate Centre.