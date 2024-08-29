Carlyle Aviation Partners’ Fly Leasing to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Investor Call

MIAMI and DUBLIN, Ireland and SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited (“Fly Leasing”), a subsidiary of SASOF V which is managed by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners Ltd., today announced that it has released financial results for the second quarter of 2024, and will host a conference call on September 10, at 9:00 a.m EDT. The conference call will be posted on the reporting site hosted by iDeals and a replay will be available on the platform for two weeks following the call’s completion. To view the full call notification, review the quarterly financial results and participate in the conference call, please log onto the iDeals reporting site at: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting. Instructions for new iDeals users are below.

Using the iDeals Reporting Site:

If you are a current or potential investor, or research analyst, please follow the below instructions to receive access to the reporting site and view the most recent notification:

1) Please send an email to FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero to request data room access. Once your request has been processed, you will receive an email from the iDeals platform with a link to “Enter Data Room.”

2) Click on the “Enter Data Room” link and follow the prompts to set up your profile and establish security preferences.

3) Upon completing set-up, you will be directed to the data room located at the following link: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting

For technical assistance, please email FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero.

About Fly Leasing Limited

Fly Leasing Limited is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world.

About Carlyle Aviation Partners

Carlyle Aviation Partners is the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of Carlyle's Global Credit platform, with $190 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. It is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the aviation sector. As of June 30, 2024, it has a team of more than 120 employees and offices in the US, Ireland and Singapore. For more information, visit www.carlyle.aero.

Contacts:

Investors

Cillian Bellew

(786) 740-4788

cillianb@carlyle.aero

Carlyle Aviation Partners

Media

Kristen Greco Ashton

(212) 813-4763

kristen.ashton@carlyle.com

Carlyle

