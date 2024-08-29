Shareholder Rights Attorneys Robbins LLP Urges XPEL Investors With Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About the XPEL, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) securities between November 8, 2023 and May 2, 2024. XPEL supplies automotive paint protection film, automotive window film, ceramic coatings, architectural window film products, and related tools and equipment to support the installation of these products.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) XPEL’s competitors were siphoning an increasingly large segment of the market; (ii) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth became increasingly dependent upon existing customers and partners; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth for 2023 and 2024 dwindled. When the truth was revealed, XPEL's stock price fell $20.93, or nearly 39%, to close at $32.86 per share on May 2, 2024.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against XPEL Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by October 7, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against XPEL Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d7a0b4c-bcdb-4772-8056-94e43473e8fd

XPEL Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Shareholders sue XPEL Inc. (XPEL) for making false statements regarding the Company's business prospects

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.