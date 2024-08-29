COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared wheat and milk
- Company Name:
- M&P Food Productio. Ltd.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Blintzes, pirozhki, and vareniki
Company Announcement
M&P Food Production Ltd. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling multiple flavors of blintzes, pirozhki, and vareniki, because it may contain undeclared wheat, milk, and/or sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, milk, and/or sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The blintzes, pirozhki, and vareniki were distributed in: CT, FL, NY, NJ, MD through retail stores. Products were distributed from 08/27/2023 to 08/27/2024. Best before dates: 08/27/2024 – 08/27/2025
The Recalled Products are identified as follows:
|
Product
|
How packaged
|
Best Before Dates and UPC
|Cheese & Cherry Blintzes
|Net Wt. 14 OZ. (396g)
|UPC: 707163303257
|Cheese Blintzes
|Net Wt. 14 OZ. (396g)
|UPC: 707163303251
|Pirozhki with Black Currant
|40 pcs in the box
|No UPC Code
|Pirozhki with Potatoes
|40 pcs. in the box
|No UPC Code
|Pirozhki with Cabbage
|40 pcs. in the box
|No UPC Code
|Sour Cherry Vareniki
|Net Wt. 14 OZ.
|UPC: 707163026150
|Potato & Onion Vareniki
|Net Wt. 14 OZ.
|UPC: 707163026167
|Potato & Mushroom Vareniki
|Net Wt. 14 OZ.
|UPC: 707163026174
|Farmer Cheese Vareniki
|Net Wt. 14 OZ.
|UPC: 707163026181
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated during an FDA inspection where it was discovered that the products containing wheat, milk, and/or sesame were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the specific allergens.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-438-5197 (phone number), Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm EST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- M&P Food Production Ltd.
- 718-438-5197