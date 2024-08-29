When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 29, 2024
Product Type: Food & Beverages

Reason for Announcement: Recall
Allergens: Undeclared wheat and milk
Company Name: M&P Food Production Ltd.
Product Description: Blintzes, pirozhki, and vareniki

Company Announcement

M&P Food Production Ltd. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling multiple flavors of blintzes, pirozhki, and vareniki, because it may contain undeclared wheat, milk, and/or sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, milk, and/or sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The blintzes, pirozhki, and vareniki were distributed in: CT, FL, NY, NJ, MD through retail stores. Products were distributed from 08/27/2023 to 08/27/2024. Best before dates: 08/27/2024 – 08/27/2025

The Recalled Products are identified as follows:

Product How packaged Best Before Dates and UPC Cheese & Cherry Blintzes Net Wt. 14 OZ. (396g) UPC: 707163303257 Cheese Blintzes Net Wt. 14 OZ. (396g) UPC: 707163303251 Pirozhki with Black Currant 40 pcs in the box No UPC Code Pirozhki with Potatoes 40 pcs. in the box No UPC Code Pirozhki with Cabbage 40 pcs. in the box No UPC Code Sour Cherry Vareniki Net Wt. 14 OZ. UPC: 707163026150 Potato & Onion Vareniki Net Wt. 14 OZ. UPC: 707163026167 Potato & Mushroom Vareniki Net Wt. 14 OZ. UPC: 707163026174 Farmer Cheese Vareniki Net Wt. 14 OZ. UPC: 707163026181

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated during an FDA inspection where it was discovered that the products containing wheat, milk, and/or sesame were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the specific allergens.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-438-5197 (phone number), Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm EST.