Pixalate Releases July 2024 Web Publisher Trust Index Revealing the Top 100 Websites for Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality Across 235+ Countries, 4 Regions & 20+ IAB Categories: Spotify.com Ranks in Top 2 Across North America, EMEA, APAC

According to Pixalate’s research, in July 2024 rankings, spotify.com ranked No. 1 in North America, Latin America, and EMEA; Line.me ranked No. 1 in APAC

London, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Website Publisher Trust Index, a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s websites, designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure a range of quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Website Publisher Trust Index spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM , and includes breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.

The Website Publisher Trust Index joins Pixalate’s other Publisher Trust Indexes, including the Mobile Publisher Trust Index and CTV Publisher Trust Index.

The top 3 rated websites for open programmatic ad inventory quality in July 2024

North America

Download the North America Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Download the EMEA Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Download the APAC Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Latin America (LATAM)

Download the LATAM Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Visit pixalate.com/rankings to see the latest ratings for the top websites, CTV apps, and mobile apps for free.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on websites, mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC , “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com

