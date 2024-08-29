Impacting Leaders to Maximize Business Potential

Cedarville University Hosting High-Powered Conference with "The Chosen" Leader

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Robert W. Plaster School of Business at Cedarville University is hosting the 2024 IMPACT Conference, an event designed to equip future and current business leaders with the tools and insights needed to maximize their business potential while staying true to their Christian values. The two-day conference will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 in the Scharnberg Business and Communication Center.



In partnership with the Christian Business Fellowship, the IMPACT Conference will feature a lineup of prominent speakers, including Dallas Jenkins, television writer, film director, and executive producer of The Chosen. He will be joined by Earl Seals, co-founder and president of the N2 Company, Dr. Kary Oberbrunner, Berry Chair of Entrepreneurship at Cedarville University and a Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling author, and Krystal Parker, MBA, former executive for a Fortune 200 publicly traded oil and gas company and current president of the U.S. Christian Chamber of Commerce.



Watch Dallas Jenkins Video: https://lnkd.in/g4eV66e7



All of the 20 speakers will provide practical advice and insights on how to navigate the business world through the lens of a Christian worldview.



"We believe this conference will inspire business leaders in their work and inspire them to maximize their business potential,” said Dr. Jeff Haymond, dean of the Robert W. Plaster School of Business at Cedarville University. "We aim to equip business owners and professionals to succeed in a missional way, demonstrating that every vocation is a calling for Christ."



The conference will integrate faith with professional life, emphasizing the importance of ethical leadership, integrity, and stewardship in the business world. Attendees will learn how to influence their workplaces positively and make decisions that reflect their faith in everyday business practices.



"We want every attendee to leave with a renewed sense of purpose and the knowledge that their work is a platform for sharing their faith and impacting the world," added Haymond.



To register for the Impact conference, visit cedarville.edu/IMPACT. A special $150 discount can be applied to your registration by using the code, WebImpact.



Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is a Baptist university with undergraduate programs in arts, sciences, and professional programs, and graduate programs. With an enrollment of 5,456 students in 175 areas of study, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio and is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, including degrees in business, and high graduation and retention rates. For more information about the university, visit cedarville.edu.

