Inaugural Flora Katsnelson Award Celebrates Healthcare Leaders

(R) Dr. Jacob White, Medical Director, USA Fibroid Centers, received a Flora Award from Dr. Yan Katsnelson and his daughter Beatrice, for his advocacy work to help educate women about fibroids symptoms and treatment. (R) Eugenia Buie accepts the Flora Award from Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder of USA Fibroid Fighters. at its annual fibroid awareness event.

Dr. Flora Katsnelson was a visionary leader dedicated to improving health through innovative solutions focused on prevention, treatment, and patient empowerment.” — Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO, Fibroid Fighters

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers is proud to announce the inaugural recipients of the Flora Katsnelson Award for Excellence: Dr. Jacob White, Medical Director and Eugenia Buie, a dedicated fibroid survivor and advocate.

This award was established to commemorate the memory of Dr. Flora Katsnelson, a co-founder of the nationwide multispecialty healthcare organization USA Clinics Group, the parent company of USA Vein Clinics, USA Fibroid Centers, USA Hemorrhoid Centers, USA Prostate Centers USA Vascular Centers, and USA Longevity Centers.

She was a visionary leader devoted to enhancing the health and well-being of individuals and communities through innovative healthcare solutions focusing on prevention, treatment, and patient empowerment.

Together with her husband, Dr. Yan Katsnelson, they established the Fibroid Fighters Foundation, a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women's health.

A talented physician, respected executive, business owner, and philanthropist, Dr. Flora Katsnelson also founded Northwest Health Institute, which was dedicated to providing high-quality, efficient, and personalized primary care services.

She also served as the president of the Chicago Chapter of the Save A Child’s Heart Foundation. She received many awards and was recognized in the Cambridge Who’s Who.

The Flora Award was presented at the “A Night in Full Bloom” health awareness event in New York City. It celebrated exceptional leadership in advancing health equity, improving access to care, and inspiring individuals to take control of their health.

Dr. Jacob White, Medical Director and Interventional Radiology at USA Clinics Group, received this award for his outstanding contributions to fibroid treatment. In addition to serving as medical director for over 160 clinics nationwide, Dr. White has dedicated his time to advancing medical education through educational webinars, social media lives, and his role as editor for Ask the Doctor blogs.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award in honor of Dr. Flora Katsnelson," said Dr. White. "Her dedication to patient care and innovation continues to inspire me and our entire team of physicians to improve the lives of our patients."

Eugenia Buie was honored for her tireless efforts raising awareness about fibroid disease. A host of the “Girls, Let’s Chat” IG series, Buie has created a supportive platform for women to discuss and overcome hardships, including fibroid-related challenges. Her advocacy work aligns with Dr. Flora Katsnelson’s passion for patient empowerment and community health improvement.

"As a fibroid fighter and survivor, I know the challenges women face," said Buie. "I'm grateful to use my voice to raise awareness and inspire women to seek early diagnosis and treatment for fibroids."

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, the co-founder of the USA Fibroid Centers, presented the awards with his daughter Beatrice Katsnelson. He reflected on his wife's legacy: "Flora was a visionary who dedicated her life to improving the health of women with fibroids. This award is a fitting tribute to her legacy and a celebration of our progress in raising awareness about fibroid treatment."

The award will be given out annually at the awareness event as a lasting tribute to Dr. Flora Katsnelson's commitment to patient care.

The awareness event “A Night in Full Bloom” brought together over 400 attendees, including fibroid survivors, celebrities, and advocates. Grammy-nominated artist Sevyn Streeter headlined the event with an opening performance by Kenny Sway.

Cynthia Bailey of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee hosted the evening, which featured a panel discussion with Dr. Yan Katsnelson, cofounder of the USA Fibroid Centers, and other fibroid advocates.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) that preserves a woman’s uterus. USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

