Public water access at Sturgeon Lake marks first completed boating access modernization project using Get Out MORE funding (published August 29, 2024)

Public water accesses operated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources need significant investment to make them accessible to all users, meet the needs of modern watercraft, improve protection of public waters from stormwater runoff and invasive species, and enhance climate resilience.

The Sturgeon Lake PWA in Pine County is one of more than 40 PWAs throughout the state that are slated for extensive upgrades via the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative.

“We know how much Minnesotans value outdoor recreation experiences, and our goal with Get Out MORE is to make those experiences more welcoming, accessible, and modern, said Sarah Strommen, commissioner of the DNR. “Get Out MORE invests in on-the-ground projects that Minnesotans can see and experience, and we’re thrilled that the first of those projects, the Sturgeon Lake Public Water Access, is now ready to enjoy.”

Prior to the improvements at the Sturgeon Lake site, the paved parking lot had severely deteriorated, and the site was not up to code for accessibility. The new parking lot boasts 24 parking spaces for vehicles and trailers, including one accessible parking space. There are two new boat ramps, a floating dock, improved stormwater management that meets best practices, and an aquatic invasive species boat and trailer cleanout lane.

The site reopened for public use on Aug. 16, making it the first PWA project funded by Get Out MORE to reach completion. Throughout the fall, there will be continued monitoring of the site to ensure stormwater management is working properly and that grass seeding and tree plantings are all performing well.

In 2023, the DNR received a $150 million appropriation to update and improve outdoor recreation experiences throughout the state. This investment, known as Get Out MORE centers on five key areas, one of which is modernizing boating access.

“Here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we know people treasure their access to the water,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director. “We are thrilled to be working on so many projects that will provide better access to Minnesota’s lakes and rivers, and completing this first Get Out MORE access project on Sturgeon Lake is really something to celebrate.”

To learn about Get Out MORE and see a map of other PWAs identified for improvements, visit the DNR website.