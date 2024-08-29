NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:20 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com . Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski Mylene Mangalindan Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation sjankowski@nvidia.com mmangalindan@nvidia.com

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.