Free Webinars: Building Agile Talent Strategies for Mid-Market Companies and Higher Education

nextSource and Chateau Consulting to Co-host Webinars on Agile Talent Strategies for Mid-Market Companies and Higher Education

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource and Chateau Consulting today announced two upcoming webinars that will explore the benefits of implementing Agile Talent Strategies for mid-market companies and higher education institutions. The webinars will focus on the advantages of integrating extended workforce categories, such as independent contractors, internally sourced workers, and specialized talent pools, to enhance workforce flexibility and effectiveness.



Webinar 1: Building an Agile Talent Strategy for Mid-Market Companies

Date and Time : September 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET

: September 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET Focus : The first webinar will discuss how mid-market companies can leverage agile technologies and integrated programs to manage diverse talent categories more effectively and stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.

Webinar 2: Building an Agile Talent Strategy in Higher Education

Date and Time : October 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET

: October 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET Focus : The second webinar will cater to the unique needs of higher education institutions, exploring how they can better manage their extended workforce, including adjuncts, research associates, and other non-employee workers.

Our panel of industry experts includes:

Morten Petersen, Co-founder and CEO of Worksome – Morten’s mission at Worksome is to remove friction between companies and their contractors, providing a better, admin-free experience. His experience at Google and his role in scaling Worksome globally make him a pivotal voice in this discussion.

– Morten’s mission at Worksome is to remove friction between companies and their contractors, providing a better, admin-free experience. His experience at Google and his role in scaling Worksome globally make him a pivotal voice in this discussion. Catherine Candland, CEO at nextSource – Catherine has transformed nextSource into a leading provider of workforce solutions, advocating for greater access to talent and helping organizations optimize their workforce strategies.

– Catherine has transformed nextSource into a leading provider of workforce solutions, advocating for greater access to talent and helping organizations optimize their workforce strategies. Tom Kaminsky, Founder and Managing Director at Chateau Consulting – With over 30 years of experience, Tom focuses on talent governance models and sustainable talent management solutions.

– With over 30 years of experience, Tom focuses on talent governance models and sustainable talent management solutions. Matt Jessop, Chief Technical Officer at Chateau Consulting – Matt has implemented over 200 workforce solution technologies and drives complex business integration projects with his extensive industry experience.

“These webinars are designed to provide actionable insights on how to build agile talent strategies that align with your organization’s goals,” said Tom Kaminsky, who will host both webinars. “Whether you’re in the corporate sector or higher education, you’ll learn how to stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.”

Visit our website at nextsource.com for more information and to register for these exclusive webinars.

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 24 years of experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation, and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce.

About Chateau Consulting: Chateau Consulting is a specialized workforce solutions advisory practice that helps clients achieve desired business results by unwinding the complexity of multiple talent sources, inefficient processes, disparate technologies, changing market conditions, and program adoption.

For more information, contact marketinginfo@nextsource.com or visit our website.

