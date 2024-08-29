Meritage Homes Releases Fourth Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest homebuilder in the U.S., today published its fourth annual environmental, social, and governance report (the “2023 ESG Report”), which outlines the Company’s efforts and progress related to sustainability and social initiatives.



Given its longstanding legacy of transparency, Meritage continued to provide its ESG disclosures under the shareholder-endorsed reporting frameworks of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

“Our evergreen ESG efforts are central to our purpose and a driving force behind every affordable, energy-efficient and quality home we build,” said Hilla Sferruzza, chief financial officer at Meritage Homes. “Through our engagement with customers, employees, vendors, peers, shareholders and other stakeholders, we continue to focus on the themes of affordability, sustainability, belonging and community, and to deliver a Life. Built. Better.® everyday.”

Key highlights from Meritage’s 2023 ESG Report include:

Environmental:

Delivered 13,308 ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

Reported an average HERS Index energy efficiency score of 52.

Recognized as an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.





Social:

Achieved Great Place to Work® Certified status for the first time.

Launched the Company’s inaugural employee resource groups.

Received the prestigious Avid Cup – Production award, the highest customer satisfaction honor for any builder, for the third year in a row.

Earned the highly coveted Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award for the Company’s long-time philanthropic efforts.



Meritage’s 2023 ESG Report and the related statistics in excel format can be found in full here.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 185,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG (480) 515-8979 (office) investors@meritagehomes.com

