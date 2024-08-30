Robert Jon & The Wreck Unleash Thunderous New Single “Rager” – A Heavier Take On Their Rock ‘N’ Roll Sound

The Wreck Continue To Gain New Audiences With Dynamic Fall Tour And Festival Performances

LOS ANGELES, FL, USA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with their most electrifying single yet, “Rager, available on all digital platforms. Renowned for their unique fusion of Southern rock, Americana, and blues, the band turns up the heat with this high-octane track. “Rager” channels the raw energy of vintage hard rock, combining fiery guitar harmonies, gritty organ and synth lines, and a thundering bass groove that builds toward an explosive, Deep Purple-inspired finale. This track takes Robert Jon & The Wreck’s signature sound to new heights, delivering a powerhouse rock anthem that lives up to its name. Stream ‘Rager’ HERE . Watch the official music video NOW and ORDER Red Moon Rising.“What started as a loose, improvised jam turned into an atomic bomb of sonic fury,” explains lead guitarist Henry James Schneekluth. “This track was inspired by the glory days of 70s hard rock and features heavy, gritty organ & synth, as well as a funky and raucous drum groove & bass line. We present to you a new level of heaviness to get wrecked to ‘Rager’!“Rager” is the last single in a string of releases from Robert Jon & The Wreck’s critically acclaimed album Red Moon Rising this year. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, Red Moon Rising has been praised for its innovative take on Southern rock, with tracks like “Dragging Me Down “Down No More” and the memorable “Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man” connecting deeply with audiences and critics. As the band continues to evolve musically, “Rager” stands out as their most intense and rock-driven offering yet.With a relentless touring schedule, Robert Jon & The Wreck keep the momentum high. The band is on tour with upcoming dates across the US and Europe, including performances at major festivals like the Big Bender Blues Festival, Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Americana Fest, and Mempho Music Festival. Fans can expect to experience the raw energy of their new singles live, along with other hits from their expansive catalog.Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison’s lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth’s lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band’s synergy on stage is undeniable. As they continue to evolve beyond their latest studio album Red Moon Rising, the band remains committed to pushing their sound into new territory, offering a fresh, electrifying take on rock ‘n’ roll that both long-time fans and new listeners can enjoy.​ For tickets and more information visit: www.robertjonandthewreck.com Fall US Dates:September 5-8 - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NVSeptember 10 - Marquis - Denver, COSeptember 11 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, COSeptember 14-15 - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, COSeptember 17 - TempleLive - Wichita - Wichita, KSSeptember 18 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OKSeptember 20 - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KYSeptember 21 - Americanafest 2024 - Nashville, TNOctober 4 - Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TNOctober 23 - South Coast Winery - Temecula, CA**Opening for Los LobosFall EU Dates:October 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NLOctober 31 - De Roma - Antwerp, BENovember 1 - De Bosuil - Weert, NLNovember 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen, DENovember 3 - Alte Harmonie - Bonn, DENovember 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DENovember 6 - Lido - Berlin, DENovember 7 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NLNovember 8 - Blues Garage - Isernhagen, DENovember 9 - Blues Heaven Festival 2024 - Frederikshavn, DKNovember 10 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DENovember 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DENovember 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DENovember 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DENovember 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DENovember 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FRNovember 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NLNovember 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UKNovember 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UKNovember 22 - Komedia Bath - Bath, UKNovember 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UKNovember 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UKNovember 26 - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UKNovember 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UKNovember 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UKNovember 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UKNovember 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UKDecember 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UKAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

