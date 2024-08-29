Submit Release
Bath & Body Works to Present at the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Gina Boswell, Chief Executive Officer and Eva Boratto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the company’s website at https://investors.bbwinc.com/financial-reporting/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,870 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 490 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

