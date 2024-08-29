FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:
Citi’s 2024 Global TMT Conference
Location: The Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Date: September 4, 2024
Format: 1:1’s Only
CL King’s 22nd Annual Best Ideas Conference 2024
Location: Virtual
Date: September 16, 2024
Presentation Time: 11:00am-11:35am ET
About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.
Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4273
ir@formfactor.com
